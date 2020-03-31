Taapsee Pannu shares her experience of her first visit to New York with a throwback pic amid COVID 19 lockdown

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is a tropical human being sharing her experience on her first visit to the beautiful city of New York with a throwback picture.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced a complete lockdown in India. He urged the citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Celebrities have been enjoying this period and making the best use of their time. While some are having a gala time with their families, some are discovering their hidden talent. Some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. in her previous post had said that she is going to make use of this time and post all her throwback pictures which she hasn't posted.

Recently, Taapsee shared a throwback pic with her friend Divya when she had first visited New York. Sharing the pic, Taapsee has also shared her experience of visiting the beautiful city. She wrote, "My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature! Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in middle of a conversation ! That day I realised I am a ‘tropical human being’ and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me. Here’s @divya46 in the picture with me who I got to reconnect after years thanks to this trip ! What amazing food in that city though! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

On the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

