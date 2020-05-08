Taapsee Pannu shares a memorable moment with her family when they all reunited in Mumbai; See Photo

After recalling how her house became a home, only after her family lived in it, Taapsee Pannu has shared a memorable moment when her family reunited in Mumbai in her new apartment.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. While some are discovering their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. Among all, has her social media game on point amid the lockdown. Keeping her date with social media every single day, Taapsee is making sure to share a photo or a video with her fans and giving a glimpse of her life.

A few days before, sharing a picture of herself posing outside the door of her first-ever house in Mumbai, Taapsee recalled how her house became a home, only after her family lived in it. And today, the Thappad actress shared a throwback picture with her family which was taken 2 years ago in her house in Mumbai. They all look adorable while striking a perfect pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "2 years back the day the family reunited in Mumbai to do the paath at the new apartment. Special occasions call for special gestures and spending that day in a semi ready apartment with all of us together was definitely memorable. And yes we did get the Kadha prashaad in the end #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive."

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS her favourite pose to get a picture clicked with sister Shagun; Check it out)

Recently, Taapsee shared an adorable picture with her sister Shagun on her Instagram post. The actress shared two throwback pictures, one which is a childhood photo where little Taapsee is all smiles while holding on her sister Shagun who is sitting on the actress's lap. In the other picture shared, Taapsee and Shagun are all grown up but still share the same bond as they did when they were kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films -Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×