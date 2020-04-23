Taapsee Pannu shares a motivational message with a BTS photo; Says 'My flaws helped me get a unique identity'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a BTS picture from one of her shoots with an inspirational message on 'looks' and 'flaws' for fans.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. While some are discovering their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. Among all, has her social media game on point amid the lockdown. Keeping her date with social media every single day, the Badla actress has been sharing throwback videos and pictures that she has not posted so far.

Taapsee has shared a BTS picture from one of her shoots donning a blue coloured saree. The actress looks gorgeous flashing her adorable smile and flaunting her curls. Sharing the pic, Taapsee wrote, "This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour , texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

