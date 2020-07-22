Taapsee Pannu shares 'only goal' she set for herself during school days and ended up achieving it

Taapsee Pannu walked down memory lane and recalled some fond memories from her teenage years. The actress revealed she had 'braces' and 'embarassing hair' back then.

Despite being busy tweeting for the past couple of days, Taapsee made sure not to miss out on her daily throwback posts. However, this time, Taapsee did not share a picture from her film set but from her school days smiling wide for the camera with her friends. The actress went down memory lane and recalled some fond memories with her friends. In her post, Taapsee revealed that her only goal back then was to secure a 'batch' on her coat and she had 'braces' and 'embarassing hair'.

Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, "School !!!!!! This was my 12th standard. Braces (for the second time ), embarassing hair ( coz I was combing my curly hair) that fence (which could take those spare EXTRA kilos Of mine for the entire year!) , the batch on my coat ( the only goal in my life that I set for myself n Ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

In the past few days, Taapsee and have been involved in a war of words on Twitter after the latter addressed Taapsee and Swara Bhasker as 'B grade' and a 'needy outsiders' in an interview. Reacting to this, Taapsee retorted by saying, "It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?”

