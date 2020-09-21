Taapsee Pannu shares a photo as she pays more attention to 'good snack than aimless chaos'; Take a look

Taapsee Pannu has shared a pretty picture of her on Instagram wherein she can be seen glaring at a menu.

is an avid social media user, she keeps posting pictures of herself to keep her fans entertained and updated about her routine. Today, the Pink actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her wherein she can be seen staring at a menu while her team can be seen working in the background.

In the latest picture, Taapsee can be seen wearing a sleeveless checkered top while she opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a bun. While sharing the lovely picture, the actress wrote, “While there is some aimless chaos in the background, all I bother about is the good snack I can eat #FirstThingsFirst #AimSet”.

Have a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest picture here:

On the other hand, makeup artist Evania Pannu has shared a series of pictures of her and Taapsee on her Instagram giving a hint of a new project. In one of the pictures, Evania can be seen doing the makeup of Taapsee in a dressing room. In the other two pictures, both the sisters can be seen discussing something while walking on a set.

Taapsee Pannu has worked in several hit films like Manmarziyaan, Mission Mangal, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh and more. She was last in a movie titled Thappad, next, she will be seen in Rahul Dholakia’s directorial, Shabaash Mithu. It is a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj and it is expected to hit the big screens in 2020. She will be also seen in Rashmi Rocket, it is Akarsh Khurana's directorial.

