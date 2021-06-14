Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from her Moscow trip; Captions it ‘Let’s feel close to normal again’

  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu, who is currently touring Moscow, on Monday shared that she wants to feel close to normal again. Taapsee made her contention with a new picture she posted on Instagram.
"Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say "all is well"! Also…….. helloooooo Moscow! Let's feel close to ‘Normal' again!" she wrote, with the image that captures her posing in a picturesque locale.

#TapcTravels #Moscow #Russia," she wrote as the caption.

The actress currently awaits the release of her upcoming mystery thriller "Haseen Dilruba". The film, which also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is about a woman whose heart longs to live like in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband. "Haseen Dilruba", directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee", helmer Vinil Mathew, will be released on OTT.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

