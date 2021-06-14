Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from her Moscow trip; Captions it ‘Let’s feel close to normal again’
"Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say "all is well"! Also…….. helloooooo Moscow! Let's feel close to ‘Normal' again!" she wrote, with the image that captures her posing in a picturesque locale.
#TapcTravels #Moscow #Russia," she wrote as the caption.
The actress currently awaits the release of her upcoming mystery thriller "Haseen Dilruba". The film, which also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is about a woman whose heart longs to live like in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband. "Haseen Dilruba", directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee", helmer Vinil Mathew, will be released on OTT.
Also read| Is Shah Rukh Khan all set to return to Pathan shoot post lockdown? Here's what we know