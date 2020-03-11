Taapsee Pannu shares a post on being brave, humble and gets praised by Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha, Vikrant Massey are all praises for Taapsee Pannu's latest post on being brave, humble, grateful and happy.

was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad which is the story of a couple- Taapsee and Pavail Gulati, where Taapsee files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party. It comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. The movie received a great response from the critics and has collected Rs 28. 29 crores so far. Thappad marked Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha's second collaboration after the 2018 film Mulk.

Taapsee, who is quite active on social media has grabbed the attention of her Bollywood friends who are going gaga on her recent Instagram post. Sharing a stunning picture of her in a green printed saree and lovely jhumkas with her hair tied up like a bun, Taapsee wrote, "I am Brave because I've faced darkness, Humble because I've felt despair, Strong because I've had to be, Grateful because I've known loss, and HAPPY because I've learned what matters." Within a few minutes, Anubhav Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and others started commenting on the actress's post.

While Anubhav Sinha wrote, "You have become very smart", Bhumi wrote, "Sundari' with a heart emoji. Whereas Vikrant Massey called her "Meri Rani."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up about nepotism. She said, "There was a time when it happened to me and I had cried. I have been rejected and thrown out because of starkids. But it doesn't mean it won't happen now. It can happen to me today as well. You know that there will be nepotism and favouritism here like any other industry. You can just keep whining and crying about it."

