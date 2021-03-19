Taapsee Pannu shares Sachin Tendulkar’s words of wisdom as she hones her cricketing skills for Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently busy shooting for Shabaash Mithu, has left her fans all motivated by sharing an inspiring quote of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

will be seen essaying the role of Indian skipper Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic titled 'Shabaash Mithu'. The actress is currently busy honing her cricketing skills and has been sharing glimpses of the intense cricket training on social media. To note, the Pink actress has never played the sport before and has just been a hyperventilating fan of cricket. And, it is a huge challenge that she has thrown at herself.

Going by her posts, it is evident that the Judwaa 2 star does not want to leave any stone unturned to get into the skin of her character as Mithali Raj. Recently, Taapsee has doled out words of wisdom in her latest post. The stunning actress has shared an inspiring quote of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on her Instagram handle. Sharing her photo, she wrote, “People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones” - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget.” In the photo, Taapsee can be seen holding the bat as she practices the game. She also posted a couple of videos of practicing cricket on her gram stories.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Shabaash Mithu has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is produced by Ajit Andhare. Besides this, the actress also has Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey, sports drama Rashmi Rocket and comedy movie Looop Lapeta in her kitty.

She has also collaborated with Anurag Kashyap for the upcoming sci-fi movie Dobaara. The actor and director duo had earlier worked together in films like Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh.

Also Read: Throwback: When Taapsee Pannu revisited her 'bachpan' and shared her priceless PHOTO as a toddler

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×