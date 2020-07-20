Taapsee Pannu shares a 'scary near drowning experience' in a pool during her childhood days
On her Instagram page, Taapsee posted a picture of herself in a pool.
"Those were the days....This was while I was shooting for an ad for my brandï¿½ Getting into a swimming pool is joy for me but it wasn't always like that. Had a scary near drowning experience in a pool when I was a kid so got really scared of learning how to swim. It was only 9 years back that I finally got over that fear and learnt swimming," Taapsee wrote alongside the image.
The actress said that learning has no age.
"I Remember swimming laps in an indoor pool alongside many kids in the same class and it made me feel that how learning has no age n probably the child in me is still alive #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," she added.
Taapsee has "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket", and "Shabaash Mithu" coming up, and the Hindi remake of the German experimental thriller film "Run Lola Run".