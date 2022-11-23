Taapsee Pannu shares the first look of her next film ‘Blurr’; To release on this date

Taapsee Pannu is all set for her next film titled Blurr. The film psychological thriller is releasing next month on 9th December on the OTT platform. The actress announced today on her social handle and also shared the first look. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it will premiere on ZEE5 and also features Gulshan Devaiah. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions. The film has been written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony.

First look:

The first look shows a scared Taapsee looking at the camera as another Taapsee appears in front of her. As their faces get blurred, the former Taapsee is seen losing her eyesight. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, "There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December." As reported, the story revolves around a woman and her struggles. This film is about a woman named Gayatri who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.