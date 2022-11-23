Taapsee Pannu shares the first look of her next film ‘Blurr’; To release on this date
Taapsee Pannu’s horror thriller is releasing on ZEE5 and is a remake of another Spanish film Julia’s Eyes.
Taapsee Pannu is all set for her next film titled Blurr. The film psychological thriller is releasing next month on 9th December on the OTT platform. The actress announced today on her social handle and also shared the first look. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it will premiere on ZEE5 and also features Gulshan Devaiah. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions. The film has been written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony.
First look:
The first look shows a scared Taapsee looking at the camera as another Taapsee appears in front of her. As their faces get blurred, the former Taapsee is seen losing her eyesight. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, "There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December." As reported, the story revolves around a woman and her struggles. This film is about a woman named Gayatri who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.
Take a look here:
Blurr will be Taapsee’s maiden production venture under her production house Outsiders Films. The horror thriller is the remake of another Spanish film Julia’s Eyes.
Taapsee’s upcoming work:
She will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social dramedy Dunki. This will be the first time she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress said, “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that.” Dunki also features Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on 22nd December 2023.
