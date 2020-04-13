Taapsee Pannu shares throwback photo and video of her having a gala time with friends while holidaying

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback picture and video where the actress is having some fun with her friends while holidaying.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. While some are discovering their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. had said that she is going to make use of this time and post all her throwback pictures which she hasn't posted till now. And the actress is keeping up to her words. After surprising her fans with some quarantine photoshoot, the actress has recently posted a throwback picture with her friends.

In the picture shared, Taapsee is posing with her friends while standing at a beach. The actress looks elated donning a printed top with blue shorts with her chopped-off hair. The actress also shared a video, where she and her friend are having some fun holding their umbrellas in the rain and the Badla actress is asking her friend, "If Yes is yes then what is eyes?" To which her friend gets confused and says "ulta yes". Sharing the pic and video, Taapsee wrote, "A holiday that was taken to celebrate birthdays and just coz we all like to see the sun set sitting on a beach but half way through god pissed all over our plans LITERALLY and then the mind just lost it n started playing some weird games like the one in the following video. P.S- entertainment credit of the second video goes to @pri_dee_ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

