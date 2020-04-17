Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback pic from Manmarziyaan and calls director Anurag Kashyap 'a penguin'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares her first look trial from the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and calls the director Anurag Kashyap a penguin.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. While some are discovering their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. Among all, has been treating her fans with some amazing throwback pictures of the actress that she had never posted before. And keeping up to her words, the actress has yet again shared a throwback pic for her fans on social media.

Sharing her first look trial from the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, where the actress is seen donning a grey hoodie and is flaunting of her red coloured curls, Taapsee wrote, "This is from the look trial of #Manmarziyaan which actually happened in Amritsar. Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot. Anyone who works with Anurag will shatter the image he/she has built about him over years of watching his work. A penguin who gets happy with smallest of things and cracks the poorest of jokes, has the brightest of smiles (unlike the ‘dark’ films he is known for ) and goes with ZERO prep on set n now I’m gonna get a stinking message from him as soon as he reads this but he knows I love him #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

As soon as Taapsee posted the pic, her co-star Vicky Kaushal commented, "Cha Cha ji." For the uninitiated, directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon, Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The movie revolves around Rumi and Vicky, who are in love but are caught by Rumi's family and pressurised to get married. However, when Vicky refuses to commit, a marriage broker brings in Robbie as a prospective suitor. The movie which released on 14 September 2018 received positive reviews from critics. It premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival as well.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

