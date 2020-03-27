Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback pic with Pink co stars Kirti & Andrea; Says ‘It was a memorable experience’

Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback sun-kissed picture with her Pink co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang which was shot during the workshop of the movie.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in India for the next 21 days due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus. He has urged the citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have also been requesting fans to stay indoors and be safe. While is busy doing some household chores, is working out, and Taimur are busy potting, majority of the celebrities are posting some amazing throwback pictures on their social media during the quarantine period.

On her quarantine period, has posted a sun-kissed picture with Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang during the shoot of Pink. In the picture posted by the actress, we can see Andrea and Kirti are smiling while looking into the camera while Taapsee is making a shocking expression. Sharing the picture, the Badla actress wrote, "Should’ve started this few days back but better late than never ...Started going through some old pictures n wanted to post one picture every day which I MIGHT NOT have posted before, which has a story behind it, which takes me back to those days I might be losing the memory of ! This one is from the workshop time of ‘Pink’ when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flat mates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture. Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was truly a memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot that we didn’t have to try too hard to show that we lived like ‘one’ #MajorThrowback #ArchiveVisit #QuarantinePost."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu returns to Mumbai after Delhi schedule of her next gets canned)

On the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More