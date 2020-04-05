Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback picture with her friend Achmed The Dead Terrorist amid COVID 19 lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback picture with Achmed- The Dead Terrorist from Jeff Dunham’s stand up comedy.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, has been making the use of her quarantine period by sharing some throwback pictures which the actress had never posted before. Recently, Taapsee shocked and surprised all her fans as she shared a photo on social media in which she was seen flaunting her tresses as the actress had coloured her hair purple. However, Taapsee’s new experiment didn’t go as expected, and therefore, the Pink actress chopped off her hair. Fans are still wondering if this is Taapsee's new look or a throwback pic?

Recently, the Badla actress shared a picture with Achmed, The Dead Terrorist from Jeff Dunham’s stand up comedy. The picture was taken on the trailer launch day of Pink after she visited director Shoojit Sircar's office. Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "So this one is from the trailer launch day of Pink after which we went to Shoojit da’s office n that’s him holding this ‘thing’ insisting that it’s my friend who wants to talk to me. I didn’t really understand the joke nor what was the friend trying to say, so it’s only @shoojitsircar who can tell what is the exact thought process behind it. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

