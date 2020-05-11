Taapsee Pannu shares throwback snap of her with bruises; Says It's the picture u send to your mom to scare her

Taapsee Pannu treats fans with a BTS still from one of her movies where the actress is seen sporting some bruises for a fight scene.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about , the actress has been on a throwback spree since the lockdown and has been regularly treating fans with some amazing pictures that the actress had not posted so far. From posting pictures with her family to some stunning BTS still from her movie, Taapsee has her social media game on point.

Recently, Taapsee shared a BTS still from one of her movies where the actress is seen sporting some bruises for a fight scene. Sharing her still, the Badla actress wrote, "Picture u send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her ! Lol This one was created with makeup while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now i can make one myself. Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films -Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

