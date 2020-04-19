Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback video from the first screening of Mulk; Says 'This was special'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback video from the first screening of Mulk in Delhi which coincided with her birthday.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. Bollywood celebrities have been updating the titbit of their quarantine life with fans on social media. From posting throwback pictures to sharing their hidden talents, everyone's social media game is on point. Among all, has been entertaining fans with some throwback pictures of the actress which she has not shared yet. A few days back, the actress had shared a still from the 2018 film Mulk.

And now, Taapsee shared a video where the actress is seen cutting her birthday cake during the first screening of Mulk in Delhi. The Thappad actress who always likes to spend her birthday at home with her family, sharing the video wrote, "This was from the first screening of #Mulk in Delhi which coincided with my birthday. I attended the first screening in Mumbai n took a flight to Delhi to attend the press screening in Delhi. Usually I prefer not working on my birthday n instead spending time with my family is my thing to do but this was special. Called my family at the screening and the reaction of the audience was the best ever birthday gift I received. P.S- see the stress on @anubhavsinhaa face and everyone behind coz this was our first audience screening. Such an importer film for all of us. For our entire nation :) #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

For the uninitiated, Mulk relates the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honor after a family member gets involved in terrorism. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the direction of Sinha, and the performances of Taapsee and Rishi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

