Taapsee Pannu on shooting for Rashmi Rocket amid new normal: The visuals around us have changed

In a recent interview with a news portal, Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, shooting amid new normal and more.

, who is currently shooting for Akarsh Khurana directorial Rashmi Rocket, has been a busy woman since past few months. The Pink actress wrapped up the shooting of her two other films and then she travelled to Maldives and Dubai. Now, the actress is in Pune and she has been sharing a series of pictures of her training session on Instagram. In a recent interview with ETimes, Taapsee opened up about her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, shooting amid new normal and more.

When asked about her experience while shooting amid these circumstances, Taapsee said, “The experience of acting remains the same, but the visuals around us have changed.” She said that the sets are being sanitized regularly; the cast and crew are wearing masks and also getting their COVID-19 tests done.

Taapsee Pannu was supposed to shoot for Rashmi Rocket before the lockdown was announced. She was almost a month close to being in her perfect form for Rashmi Rocket, but then the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown happened. Post lockdown, she trained for two and a half months for her character. “When it got delayed, it wasn’t a great feeling,” Taapsee said.

At that time, she was also shooting for another film and she used to work for 18 hours a day. She said that the declaration of lockdown was a bummer as she was almost ready to see the results. “It was physically and mentally taxing, and then, for things that you have no control over, the shoot gets called off,” stated Taapsee.

When the new shoot schedule was announced, Taapsee had to start from scratch. “The body doesn't stay the same unless you maintain it,” the actress added.

