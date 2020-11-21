Taapsee Pannu shows off her 'battle scars' as she drops pictures from her training session for Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her next film Rashmi Rocket, has dropped some amazing pictures from her training session. Check them out.

The gorgeous is currently busy shooting for her upcoming sports flick Rashmi Rocket. And the actress is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her role. The Thappad star, who will be seen playing an athlete in the movie, is prepping hard for her role. Her social media posts speak volumes about her dedication towards the film and her efforts to perfectly justify her character. Amid this, the stunning actress has been treating her fans with amazing pictures from the film’s set.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Badla star has shared several pictures of herself from her training session. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped three photos wherein she can be seen training hard as she shows off her battle scars. In the clicks, Taapsee can be seen sporting a black tank top, white shorts with pink shoes. She looked on point with her hair tied up in a bun. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Hop ...Skip...Run ..Repeat! #RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren’t of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars.”

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post:

To note, the actress’ latest pictures have left her fans awestruck with her dedication. One user wrote, “Mam you are really very hard working.” Other commented, “Queen OF heart.” On a related note, Taapsee has been quite active on the social media lately. She also posted a stunning picture on her Instagram stories, while writing, “I think I might just get used to these freckles for good.” Talking about Rashmi Rocket, helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the movie also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, who will be playing the role of Taapsee Pannu’s husband. The movie is slated to release in 2021.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

