Taapsee Pannu shows how she is acing the lockdown period with 'Quarantine Photoshoot' at home; Check it out

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu is spending her time at home with doing quarantine photoshoot by her in-house stylist.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. While some are discovering their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. had said that she is going to make use of this time and post all her throwback pictures which she hasn't posted. After surprising fans with her purple hair and chopped off hair, Taapsee had recently shared her childhood memory by posting a picture from her school days.

And now, Taapsee has shared a picture from a photoshoot that the actress did during her quarantine period at home. Sharing the picture, where the actress is lying on a bed while reading a book with her legs leaning on the wall, Taapsee wrote, "Coz I really am busy during quarantine ! When you have an ‘in-house’ stylist, photographer, editor, basically all in one kind of species @devs213 #QuarantinePhotoshoot." Taapsee is seen donning a grey sweatshirt with black lace shorts or a skirt and a pair of netted socks while posing for the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

