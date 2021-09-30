Taapsee Pannu & sisters' dance on Rashmi Rocket's Ghani Cool Chori wins internet again after 'biggini shoot'

Ahead of the release of Rashmi Rocket, has once again hit the headlines for another dance video after her viral 'biggini shoot' video in 2020. This time, Taapsee has danced her heart out with sisters Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu on her song Ghani Cool Chori from Rashmi Rocket at their house 'Pannu Pind' and well, it is too fun to miss out on. The actress is busy promoting her film Rashmi Rocket coming out next month.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a video recently where she along with her sisters could be in complete Navratri mood as they grooved to Rashmi Rocket song. In an all-black ghagra, Taapsee looked lovely as they all did the Garba and nailed the hook step of the song. Sharing the video, Taapsee urged fans to join the trend. She wrote, "With my #GhaniCoolChori @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu From Biggini to Ghagra we do it all together at our very own Navratri ground called “Pannu Pind”."

As soon as Taapsee shared the video, it took over the internet. Celebs too reacted to it. Sanya Malhotra was in complete awe of her movies. Writer Kanika Dhillon also commented on the video and wrote, "How cool is @shagun_pannu in this !!"

Meanwhile, the song is receiving a lot of love ahead of the Navratri season. The film, Rashmi Rocket features Taapsee in the lead role of a sprinter who fights a case after she fails her gender determination test. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It is all set to release on ZEE5 on October 15, 2021.

