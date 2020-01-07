Taapsee Pannu SLAMS a Twitter user who trolled the actress by questioning her if she is an Indian

After expressing her opinion on JNU Violence, Taapsee Pannu gets trolled by some Twitter users but the actress gives a befitting reply to the trollers.

The whole country went in shock on Sunday after the terrifying news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and attacking students and teachers alike. Not only did they beat up the people present there but also vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. People across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident. Even Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, , Swara Bhasker, Ahuja, and much more have been posting on social media regarding the issue.

Taapsee Pannu, who is known to be vocal with her opinions had tweeted on January 5th about the JNU Violence, "such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening." On January 6th, she tweeted, "Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra. Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support." On a photo shared of the accused of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism by NDTV, Taapsee replied, "Chalo ab humaari baari." On this tweet, a Twitter user commented Taapsee, "R u Indian Taapsee ...."

Check out the Taapsee Pannu's tweets here:

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra.

Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

Chalo ab humaari baari. https://t.co/6kb42IqQyi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya ? https://t.co/cinxcQ3x7y — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

To this, Taapsee commented, "Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya ?" Sharing a boxing video, a Twitter user commented to the Mission Mangal actress, "Tapasee Pannu playing with Bhakts on the Internet.(2019)." The actress replied, "Oh no! I paid u full money to do this then y not morph the face properly n then post not done guys... I will deduct the money from the next post onwards." Then a Twitter user again trolled the actress saying, "Money... se yaad aaya Sister you got the payment na for yesterday tweets or not yet ?" But Taapsee did not give up. She replied back, "No sister.... your quote was too low to buy my conscience so I cancelled the deal. Agli baar quote ke saath saath soch bhi thodi oonchi karna."

Oh no! I paid u full money to do this then y not morph the face properly n then post not done guys... I will deduct the money from the next post onwards https://t.co/BeSjTmxiQQ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

No sister.... your quote was too low to buy my conscience so I cancelled the deal.

Agli baar quote ke saath saath soch bhi thodi oonchi karna. https://t.co/cklgoP07jp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

What do you think of Taapsee's comment and reply to the Twitter users who are trolling the actress? Write down in the comments below.

Also Read: JNU violence: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza & others join protests to condemn attack; View PICS

Credits :Twitter

Read More