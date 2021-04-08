Taapsee Pannu smothers sister Shagun with kisses as she showers birthday love on her 'constant'; WATCH

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle to send birthday wishes to her sister Shagun Pannu. The Thappad actress missed her sister as the latter went to Golden Temple to seek blessings on her birthday.

Birthdays are always a special occasion for everyone and for our Bollywood stars, it is all the more reason to celebrate. Speaking of this, today, is celebrating her sister Shagun Pannu's birthday and to do the same, the Badla actress took to social media to shower her sibling with a whole lot of love. Taapsee and Shagun often shared adorable photos on social media as they spend time together on and off the sets of the former's films.

On Thursday, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she is seen smothering her sister Shagun with a lot of love. In the boomerang video, we can see Taapsee running to her sister with a smile and planting a kiss on her cheek while the latter is busy on her phone. The cute moment between the Pannu sisters is bound to leave all smiling. With the video, Taapsee also penned a sweet wish for her sister and expressed that she misses her as she went to Golden Temple to seek blessings.

Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, "My constant ...The girl and the behaviour It’s the Birthday of my silver lining while she celebrates it at the Golden Temple! Miss you Puchi." As soon as Taapsee shared the video, fans started showering love on the Pannu sisters in the comments.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been busy training for the upcoming biopic of Mithali Raj. In Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will be seen playing the titular character and will showcase the success story of the extremely talented female cricketer, Mithali Raj. The film is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Ajit Andhare. Besides this, Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket.

