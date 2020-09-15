Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor laud Jaya Bachchan for her speech on 'Defaming Film Industry'

Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor have come out in the support of Jaya Bachchan after the veteran actress spoke about ‘defaming film industry’

Today morning, at a Rajya Sabha sessions meeting, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor hit out at and MP Ravi Kishan’s for their remarks on Bollywood as she moved a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of a conspiracy to “defame the film industry”. While Jaya Bachchan attacked Ravi Kishan who discussed ‘drug menace in Bollywood’ and also, slammed Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a ‘gutter’. , Ahuja and Anubhav Sinha have come out in the support of Jaya Bachchan for hitting the nail on its head.

Now soon after Jaya Bachchan’s parliamentary speech wherein she demanded the government to put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry, Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lauded Jaya Bachchan for her stance on the film industry. Taapsee wrote, “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! Clapping hands sign yet again a woman from the industry spoke up Folded hands #Respect…” As for Sonam, she wrote, “I want to be her when I grow up..”

During the Rajya Sabha session, Jaya Bachchan said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language." Adding, “Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'," she said, it is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people.” Later, in the wake of the 'gutter' attack made by Kangana Ranaut, the Queen actress hit out at Jaya Bachchan and asked her whether she would have said the same thing if Abhishek Bachchan would have been harassed.

For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect https://t.co/CVz1cTlCNw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 15, 2020

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

