Taapsee Pannu spills the beans on her upcoming film with Anurag Kashyap; Talks about beau Mathias Boe

Rashmi Rocket star Tapsee Pannu recently opened up about her upcoming movies her plans for the year and beau Mathias Boe.

Now, from Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket to Looop Lapeta, she has an array of interesting projects in her kitty for 2021. Post lockdown, the actress has started shooting for back-to-back films. has a busy year ahead. The actress has a slew of projects in the pipeline and has been working on them since the COVID-19 induced lockdown eased in the country. In September last year, she began shooting for a Tamil film. After its completion, Tapsee headed to the sets of Haseen Dilrube and finished shooting the remaining portion of the film. From November, the starlet has been busy with Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta, which is an adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run.

Speaking about her upcoming work, Taapsee told ETimes that she has begun filming for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj and it should ideally wrap by January 25. The actress went on to reveal that she will kick off the running shoes and head to Goa for the final schedule of Looop Lapeta. The film is eyeing to complete work by February. The actress further stated that she will start working on Anurag Kashyap’s supernatural film from March. Initially, they had decided to shoot the film in the UK, but later they have zeroed in Goa.

“In summer, I’ll kick off ‘Shaabash Mithu’ and a few more projects that will be announced soon. By August, I intend to complete the shoot of films signed before the lockdown and then start the films I signed while under the lockdown,” she said. “Luckily, the script isn’t location-specific; but I won’t be surprised if they change it 10 days before starting the shoot,” added Taapsee.

While her work has her busy, the actress spoke briefly about her beau Mathias Boe. Asked if she would make her relationship with Boe public this year, the actress said she likes to keep her personal and professional life separate. "I didn’t want to date someone from the industry for this very reason--I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle," she added.

She also said that a wedding isn't on the cards just yet. She feels she hasn't reached a certain benchmark in her professional life. “Once I do, I’ll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life,” Taapsee concluded.

Credits :Times of India

