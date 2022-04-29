Taapsee Pannu starrer Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu to release on July 15; Beau Mathias Boe cheers for her

A film that has been the talk of the town is Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu. Now, on Friday, the release date of the film has been announced. Starring Taapsee as iconic Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj, the film will showcase how she managed to reach the zenith of success in her career as an international sportsperson. Taapsee will showcase Mithali's journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to become a cricketing legend. Mithali Raj has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this “Gentleman’s Game”#ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022." As soon as Taapsee shared it, her beau Mathias Boe commented on it and cheered for his ladylove. He wrote, "It's a six" with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Shoojit Sircar also rooted for Taapsee.

Have a look at Taapsee's announcement of Shabaash Mithu:

Taapsee has undergone special cricket training to nail the role of the iconic Indian female skipper. While the shoot of the film was going on, Taapsee shared several photos from behind-the-scenes to tease fans. The actress was extremely excited to shoot at the Lords Cricket Ground in London, UK and had shared photos while filming there. She was in awe of the memorabilia on display at the iconic cricket ground.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is all set to release in theatres on July 15, 2022.

