Taapsee Pannu starrer new age thriller Dobaaraa to hit the screens on August 19

Taapsee Pannu is on the roll these days. After making headlines for her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu, the actress is now creating a buzz for another project. We are talking about Dobaaraa which marks her third collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is said to be a new age thriller. And now, as per a new update, the movie has finally got a release date. Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is slated to hit the screens on August 19 this year. To note, the movie was announced last year and Taapsee has been quite excited to work with Anurag Kashyap again.

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati's reunion

Interestingly, apart from Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa will also mark Taapsee’s reunion with Pavail Gulati. To note, Taapsee and Pavail had earlier shared the screen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 release Thappad and their equation grabbed a lot of attention. The upcoming film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared excitement about collaborating with Anurag Kashyap and posted pics from the sets. She captioned the post as, “My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated..Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell..@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa”.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Apart from Dobaara, Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Srijit Mukherji’s Shabhaash Mithu. Besides, she will also be seen in her first production venture Blurr. The movie is the Bollywood remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes and will also star Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. This isn’t all. Taapsee will also be seen collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Sharing her excitement about the project, Taapsee wrote, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai (if you wish for something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to get it for you)’ cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage (it took 10 years) but finally ‘All is Well’”.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap kickstart sci fi thriller Dobaaraa: Some collaborations deserve to be repeated