Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket takes the OTT route, set to release on 15 October.

Taapsee Pannu has a slate of films in the pipeline and finally one of the films is coming to our screens. Rashmi Rocket starring and Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to arrive on streaming platform ZEE5. Taapsee took to Instagram to announce the film's release with a super fun challenge for her millions of fans and followers. For the challenge, the film's release date was announced along with its poster.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film will see Taapsee playing the role of a sprinter. The actress underwent a massive physcial transformation for this role to get the body of an athlete. The sports drama is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya and also features actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee.

The film's shoot had commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. The actress had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. Taapsee had revealed that she found it difficult on the third day of shoot to even walk. She also reminisced her school sports days and revealed that when she started shooting for Rashmi Rocket it was almost like 'Deja Vu'.

Apart from this sports drama, the actress is currently filming a cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu based on cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Blurr and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline.

