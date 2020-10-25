Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket's shoot postponed in Bhuj owing to heavy rains

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy with her project Haseen Dilruba. She was supposed to start shooting for Rashmi Rocket in November.

has her hands full for the coming months this year as she has some interesting projects lined up. One of them is Rashmi Rocket that was scheduled to go on floors in Bhuj during the first week of November. However, a report by TOI suggests that there has been a change of plans. In fact, the shoot for the movie has been postponed. This has been confirmed by the movie’s producer Pranjal Khandhdiya who also gave the reason.

The filmmaker states that it has been raining in Bhuj and its adjacent areas for some time. He has also talked about how the heavy rainfall has resulted in the salt pans being filled up with water. That is the reason why Rashmi Rocket’s cast and crew will not be going to the place as per the earlier schedule. However, the good news is that the movie’s shoot has not completely come to a halt. Yes, you heard it right.

Pranjal has informed that the cast and crew will be travelling to Pune in the first week of November for completing its second shooting schedule. He has further stated that they are swapping the schedules according to which they will go to Bhuj later. He also added that they cannot skip the latter place as a larger part of the movie is set there. Talking about Rashmi Rocket, it will be directed by Akarsh Khurana. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is currently busy with yet another project, Haseen Dilruba.

Credits :Times of India

