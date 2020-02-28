Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad LEAKED online by Tamilrockers on the first day of its release; Read DEETS

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is the next movie that has come under the radar of TamilRockers. Read further for more details.

Bollywood, as well as the South film industry, has been facing a serious issue for a very long period. This issue has been created by the piracy website TamilRockers. Despite numerous measures being taken to resolve the problem, there is barely any movie that has not come under the radar of this notorious website. As we speak of this, another movie has fallen victim to this piracy site already. Yes, we are talking about the starrer Thappad here.

The movie's HD print has been leaked online by TamilRockers. The surprising fact here is that it has been released into the theatres just a few hours back. The movie has been receiving tremendous response from the audience and critics. But the fact that its HD print has been leaked online is sure to affect its box office collections. Before Thappad, many other Bollywood movies have fallen under the grip of piracy including Love Aaj Kal, Chhapaak, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and others.

Talking about the movie Thappad, it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The storyline chronicles around a woman who seeks divorce after being slapped by her husband. The movie also features Ram Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Gracy Goswami, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and others in pivotal roles. This is the second time that Taapsee has collaborated with director Anubhav Sinha for a movie after Mulk.

