Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Javed Jaffrey & others condemn attack on JNU campus by miscreants; Read Details

Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have condemned the attack on JNU students and teachers by miscreants on Sunday. Read further to know more about the same.

The whole country is shocked after getting the terrifying news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and attacking students and teachers alike. Not only did they beat up the people present there but also vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. While the miscreants are yet to be identified, people all across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have also condemned the attack on JNU campus through the medium of social media. Actress Swara Bhaskar was among the first people who reacted on the same. Swara has shared a video in which she seemed rather emotional and asked everyone to put pressure on the government and the police to stop the rampage. also took to her Twitter handle and called the attack on JNU campus an irreversible damage.

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (taapsee) January 5, 2020

Such violence on university campus is completely against the ethos of this country. No matter what the ideology or bent of mind, students cannot be targeted this way. Strictest punishment has to be meted out to these goons who have dared to enter the University #JNU — Gautam Gambhir (GautamGambhir) January 5, 2020

Urban naxals, tukde-tukde gang, anti-nationals, mughalon ki aulaad, desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko..where have you heard these terms and slogans before? It’s no rocket science to figure who these “miscreants” inside and outside #JNU are. Stop making excuses now. Enough. — Kritika Kamra (Kritika_Kamra) January 5, 2020

We are witnessing a Nazi style resurgence in the country. #JNU campus attacked by hundreds of masked goons with rods and sticks. Streets lights were put out. Students including girls and some teachers badly beaten up. How could this happen??? How can the police not control it?? — Jaaved Jaaferi (jaavedjaaferi) January 5, 2020

I'm sorry, students of #JNU and of India. You're bearing the brunt of a fascist dictatorship & we, the people, YOUR people, your Nation, are failing you. :( — VISHAL DADLANI (VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020

Gautam Gambhir said that the violence in the university campus is against the ethos of the country. Among others who condemned the brutal attack on the JNU campus include Jaaved Jaffrey, Vishal Dadlani, Kritika Kamra and others. As of now, protests are flaring all over the country hours after the attack. Students have come out in huge numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident that happened inside the JNU campus. They have also demanded that the Central government takes strict action against the miscreants who carried out the brutal attacks.

