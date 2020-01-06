Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Javed Jaffrey & others condemn attack on JNU campus by miscreants; Read Details

Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have condemned the attack on JNU students and teachers by miscreants on Sunday. Read further to know more about the same.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: January 6, 2020 02:37 am
The whole country is shocked after getting the terrifying news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and attacking students and teachers alike. Not only did they beat up the people present there but also vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. While the miscreants are yet to be identified, people all across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have also condemned the attack on JNU campus through the medium of social media. Actress Swara Bhaskar was among the first people who reacted on the same. Swara has shared a video in which she seemed rather emotional and asked everyone to put pressure on the government and the police to stop the rampage. Taapsee Pannu also took to her Twitter handle and called the attack on JNU campus an irreversible damage.

Gautam Gambhir said that the violence in the university campus is against the ethos of the country. Among others who condemned the brutal attack on the JNU campus include Jaaved Jaffrey, Vishal Dadlani, Kritika Kamra and others. As of now, protests are flaring all over the country hours after the attack. Students have come out in huge numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident that happened inside the JNU campus. They have also demanded that the Central government takes strict action against the miscreants who carried out the brutal attacks. 

