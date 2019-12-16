Jamia Protest Celebs Reactions: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey & others express their opinion

Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and other Bollywood celebs react to Jamia Protest in New Delhi.

After the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed in India a few days back, netizens from several parts of the country took to protests in order to express their dissent. According to reports, the Delhi Police unlawfully entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University yesterday in order to stop the protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Many students and staff members were beaten up in the process and it led to a heated up situation at the university.

Among many who criticised the act, Bollywood celebs too reacted to the situation. Several people took to social media to raise their concerns and express their disappointment with the Delhi Police. Hashtags such as #JamiaMilia and #JamiaProtest came up on Twitter while many actors like , Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhasker and others expressed their take on the issue. From Taapsee to Swara, all have taking up the issue of Police's violence on students and their entry into the premise of the university.

Taapsee wrote on twitter, "Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. Irreversible damage, and I’m not talking about just the life n property." Apart from this Vikrant Massey and today, also expressed their opinion on the matter of violence used against students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Check out the reactions:

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

This is a picture of students from #JamiaMilia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019 We haven’t forgotten our roots. And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country #StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence pic.twitter.com/gOCh0B7Cnw — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 15, 2019

While the students were protesting, the Delhi Police tried to curb the protest by using tear gas and lathi charge. Later, in the night, students of various other universities joined students of Jamia Millia Islamia to protest against the Delhi Police outside their headquarters in New Delhi. The attack on students has caused a stir across the country with Aligarh Muslim University, IIT Bombay students, TISS students, Hyderabad University joining the protest with JMI students. Bollywood stars have been voicing their opinions in the matter of CAA and CAB as well.

Credits :Twitter

Read More