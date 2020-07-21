  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut; Says the Bollywood insider debate is confusing

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, states how the debate on Bollywood insider is getting a tad bit confusing in her tweet. Taapsee Pannu has now reacted to an old video of Kangana Ranaut.
In a tweet shared by Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, states how the debate on Bollywood insider is getting a tad bit confusing. The actress who featured in the film Saand Ki Aankh tweeted saying, “Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai..I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai." As per news reports, the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut previously took a dig at the Pink actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress had reportedly called the two actors, B-grade actresses. According to news reports, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about Richa Chadha when she mentioned about Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar. The news reports state that the National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood. The actress reportedly also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case during an interview. Now, the Naam Shabana actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to an old video of Kangana Ranaut.

Check out the tweet

Taapsee Pannu is in a way taking a dig at what the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had to say in the throwback video. Taapsee Pannu also wrote in her previous tweet, "Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle."

