Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut with a series of tweets; Says ‘Respect is earned not commanded’

A new tweet by Taapsee Pannu seems to hint at Kangana Ranaut, although no names have been taken.
Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut with a series of tweets; Says 'Respect is earned not commanded'
It all started when a user tweeted on Tuesday: "Now everyone is praising #KanganaRanaut for calling out nepotism, I want to show this video to them and ask what is the difference between her and Kjo (Karan Johar)? If it was her prerogative as a director to cut roles of co-stars, why kjo is blamed for his decisions?" In response to the tweet, Taapsee tweeted on her verified account: "There is no film as 'solo' film , there is no actor such as 'chota mota' actor. A film is a TEAM effort including all departments, all actors. The protagonist in NOTHING without the support of the 'supporting' cast. Respect is EARNED not COMMANDED."


Taapsee's words seem to be aimed at a tweet by Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account. They had tweeted on Monday: "MissionM or Badla they are male dominated films, @taapsee never gave a solo hit in her whole life @KanikaDhillon n whole left ecosystem trying to cover up murder of SSR who complained about nepotism n Bullying shame on you all no one defended him but defending his murders now." Meanwhile, scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon had also responded to this tweet from her verified account. Kanika tweeted on Tuesday: "Just cos I write an appreciation tweet 4a bright-talented-successful woman @taapsee doesn't make me ‘LEFT'! Jst cos I feel @KanganaTeam Ur incredibly talented doesnt make me ‘RIGHT'. I can hav an opinion widout being accused o'murder-coverups'. U speak ur mind-extend d courtesy pls."


Reacting to Kanika's tweet, Taapsee shared: "So much for being a self proclaimed Feminist and 'starting' feminism." "Lipstick Under My Burkha" director Alankrita Shrivastava shared this sarcastic cryptic tweet from her verified account: "Wondering what else the Queen started... Cinema itself? The automobile? Did she discover fire? Or better still, maybe she created The Big Bang and that's how the Universe came into being?"

Credits :IANS, TWITTER

