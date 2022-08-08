Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Koffee With Karan: My sex life isn’t interesting enough to be invited to the show

Karan Johar’s 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' premiered on July 7. It is one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The first episode began with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh making an appearance on the couch. However, other big stars who graced the couch on season 7 of the show include Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar and others. However, it seems that Taapsee Pannu has not been invited. At a recent event, she was asked about the same.

Taapsee Pannu took a dig at Karan Johar’s chatshow Koffee With Karan, Season 7 at a promotional event. She stated that her sex life isn't interesting enough to be discussed on Karan Johar's show. In a promotional event, while Taapsee and Anurag were promoting her film Do Baaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting Koffee With Karan 7. One of the one of the journalists asked the actress the reason why she isn't invited to Karan's show. Answering the question, the actress humorously said “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.”

Karan Johar is the host of Koffee with Karan which debuted in 2004. Currently, the new episodes of the seventh season of the show premiere every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the Koffee couch and roasted Karan for his choice of questions. During the show, Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. To this, Kareena told Karan that he would know, considering he too has twins, Yash and Roohi. While Karan replied, “You are talking badly about my sex life, my mother is watching this show.” Aamir quickly gave it back: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan continues to be a success with several accolades. It also won an Indian Television Academy Award in 2007 for Best Talk Show. Karan, too emerged as the Best Talk Show Anchor.