Taapsee Pannu takes hilarious jab at herself on her birthday; encourages fans to 'learn to joke on yourself'

Taapsee Pannu, who is one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry turned 36 on August 1. She has been showered with numerous birthday wishes from her fans and followers on social media. But the actress is known for her uniqueness and she proved it by celebrating her birthday in the most unconventional way. This time, Taapsee took a hilarious jab at herself by organizing a light-hearted roast event for her fans and close ones. The Badla actress shared a video and encouraged her fans not to take themselves seriously all the time and to learn to 'joke on yourself.'

Taapsee Pannu takes a hilarious jab at herself on birthday

Taking to her Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared a video where comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu were present as she organized a special event on her birthday. They left no holds barred as they roasted Taapsee, leaving the room in fits of laughter.

Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, "Because probably the need of the hour today is to learn to take a joke on yourself, I thought why not start at home. What better way to turn a year maturer"

Watch the video:

Taapsee proved she is one of a kind as she showed the courage to roast herself. In the video, the Thappad actress can be seen in a black-and-white outfit. The actress won the hearts of fans as she gave them a life lesson about not taking everything and themselves seriously.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Taapsee posted a sneak peek of the fun video, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Best birthday party ever." Another wrote, "Awww look at you being awesome." "Happy birthday to the best!! Keep going, you've always been my inspiration," wrote a third fan. Others were seen commenting "happy birthday" to the actress and dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in her career, in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. She is also playing the lead role in the upcoming crime thriller Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.