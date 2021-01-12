Taapsee Pannu on taking tips from athlete beau Mathias Boe for her sports films: We like to keep it apart

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu has revealed whether she took any tips from her athlete beau Mathais Boe for her upcoming sports films.

Bollywood actor has an array of interesting projects in her kitty. Out of those projects, two of them are sports-based films in which Taapsee will be seen as an athlete. One of the sports-based films is Shabaash Mithu and another one is Rashmi Rocket. For both the films, the Pink actress underwent immense training and preparation to essay the characters with perfection. In Rahul Dholakia’s Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will be portraying the role of Indian women’s cricket team's former captain Mithali Raj.

And in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket, she will be playing the role of an athlete from Gujarat. The actress shared several glimpses of her intense training with her fans on social media. Now, in a recent interview with The Times of India, Taapsee has discussed about whether she had taken any tips from her athlete beau Mathais Boe for any of her sports-based films. Taapsee who in general doesn’t like to speak about her personal life has said, “I think a brain surgeon cannot really tell a heart surgeon what to do! So, I don’t think it is fair to compare and share tips on such different sports.”

Further, the actor stated that she always like to keep a balance between her personal and professional life and doesn’t want her professional life to come in between her relationship. She said,“I have a life and a job of my own, which is very different from his and we like to keep it apart.”

Apart from the sports-based films, she will be also seen in Looop Lapeta. The film will be helmed by Aakash Bhatia. It is an official Hindi remake of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. The actress also has Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

