Taapsee Pannu tells Gippy not to put all under same umbrella as he questions BTown’s silence on Farmer protest

Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal has called out Bollywood for staying silent over the ongoing farmer protest. However, Taapsee Pannu feels it is unfair to put all under the same umbrella. Check out their altercation below.

Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal has questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities over the ongoing farmer’s protest. The actor has called out the celebrities from the Hindi film Industry for not standing up for Punjab at a time when he feels the state needs their support. However, actress has raised objections to the use of Bollywood as a collective term and called it 'unfair'. Both the actors had an altercation on Twitter as they shared their opinions on Bollywood’s lack of support for protesting farmers.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gippy wrote, “Dear Bollywood, Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & every time you have been welcomed with an open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn’t show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #TakeBackFarmLaws #FarmersAreLifeline.” While expressing her disapproval with him, the Pink star said it’s wrong to put all under the same umbrella. She replied writing, “Sir, just because the ones u expected to speak up did not please don’t put us all under the same umbrella. Not that the handful of us need validation regarding standing up but it really pulls down our efforts when disregarded.”

Further, while clarifying that his tweet was not meant for the actress, the Punjabi star said his message is not for those who have extended their support to farmers, adding that his tweet is for those who have kept mum on it. He tweeted, “This tweet was not for you @taapsee and the others who are supporting us and trust me It means a lot at this time. We are very thankful for this. My tweet was for them who call them from Punjab and not even utter a single word. They all vanish.”

Replying to this, Taapsee stated that it is unfair to call out the entire Bollywood. She said, “I understand what u r saying sir but calling the entire ‘Bollywood’ out is unfair to a few like us who do stick the neck out every time for what we believe is right. Few out of the ones who spoke r not even from Punjab but their respect for farmers is what is making them stand up.”

Check out their tweets below:

Dear Bollywood,

Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द#TakeBackFarmLaws#FarmersAreLifeline — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020

Sir , just because the ones u expected to speak up did not please don’t put us all under the same umbrella.

Not that the handful of us need validation regarding standing up but it really pulls down our efforts when disregarded. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 5, 2020

This tweet was not for you @taapsee and the others who are supporting us and trust me It means alot at this time. We are very thankful for this. My tweet was for them who call them from Punjab and not even utter a single word . They all vanish. #FarmersAreLifeline https://t.co/rXlEHkyriq — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020

For the unversed, several Bollywood stars, including Taapsee, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Diljit Dosanjh have come out in support of farmers. However, the A-listers have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Also Read: War of Words: Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh take potshots after actress calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×