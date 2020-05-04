Taapsee Pannu on Thappad going digital: Covid 19 was a far bigger crisis, everyone associated got their due

Taapsee Pannu revealed that she is happy that Thappad is now available to the masses especially when domestic abuse cases across the country have seen a rise.

created a stir at the box office in March with her film Thappad. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film did not get to complete its desired run at the box office and had to be taken off from theatres across India. While the box-office run was short lived, Thappad received a good word of mouth. The film has now gone digital and released on 1 May on Amazon Prime. Speaking to Mid-Day, Taapsee revealed that she is happy the film is now available to the masses especially when domestic abuse cases across the country have seen a rise.



Reacting to Thappad not completing its box office run, Taapsee said, "Thappad was in theatres for only two weeks, and its numbers were rising due to positive word-of-mouth. It would have run for another three weeks. But in March, Covid-19 was a far bigger crisis than the numbers of any movie. Everyone associated with the film got their due, and now, it’s out there for others to watch too."

While Taapsee has done a great deal of roles quashing the 'hero' mentality in Bollywood and its films, the actress has been labelled as 'feminazi' by a few. The actress asserted that terms used also need to justify equality. "I don't understand the term 'feminazi', but most people around us don't even know what feminism means. It stands for equal opportunities. We have only started exploring the different shades of women and their heroism on screen. For decades, men have bashed up villains; nobody described them as 'male-Nazi'. Then why is Thappad or any film that champions a woman's right and asserts her existence seen as the work of a 'feminazi'? There needs to be equality even in these definitions, and artistes are working towards it."

Thappad is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

