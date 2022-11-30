Taapsee Pannu to begin Blurr promotions after shooting for Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan in Saudi Arabia; Report

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Blurr, which will be released on ZEE5 on December 9. This marks her first film under her production banner Outsider Films. Written by Pawan Sony and directed by Ajay Behl, Blurr stars Gulshan Devaiah in the role. The movie is set in the hills where Taapsee’s character Gayatri is trying to find answers about her twin sister’s unfortunate death. The actress, who has been shooting for Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan in Saudi Arabia, is all set to return to Mumbai to kickstart promotions of her first film as a producer. Taapsee Pannu to start Bluur promotions

According to ETimes, ahead of the release date, the cast and crew of the film will be returning tomorrow to Mumbai for promotions of Blurr. It is an official remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes. Earlier, talking about the movie, Taapsee said: "Blurr taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorized. Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw, and clawing.”

Taapsee Pannu's work front On the work front, the Manmarziyaan actress was last seen in Dobaaraa, based on the concept of time travel. The thriller film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and also featured Pavail Gulati in the lead. It was an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage and was theatrically released on 19 August 2022. Meanwhile, Taapsee's Dunki is set to release on December 22, 2023. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan with Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi.



