Taapsee Pannu begins work on second schedule of her highly-anticipated action film Gandhari; details inside
Taapsee Pannu gears up for the second schedule of her action-packed film Gandhari, promising an intense, gripping story as she undergoes rigorous training for her role.
Taapsee Pannu, renowned for her versatility across diverse film genres, is gearing up for her next big project, Gandhari. The actress is now diving into the second schedule of the much-awaited action-packed film.
Sources close to Taapsee Pannu reveal that she has now started filming the second leg of Gandhari. The source shared, “After completing the first schedule of Gandhari in December, Taapsee has begun the shoot for the second schedule of the film.”
The actress is ready to take the spotlight in Gandhari, an action-packed thriller about a mother’s relentless pursuit to rescue her kidnapped child. To tackle the intense role, she has been undergoing extensive training in aerial yoga and strength conditioning for the action scenes. With her character's look shrouded in mystery, excitement is building among fans as Taapsee promises a performance that will leave a powerful impression.
Gandhari will be Taapsee's second project with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. Slated for release later this year, the film is set to offer a compelling mix of emotion, intensity, and suspense.
Taapsee Pannu continues to impress as one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses, known for embracing diverse and challenging roles. Her iconic performances in films like Pink (2016), Naam Shabana (2017), and Thappad (2020) have left a lasting impact on audiences, solidifying her as the queen of female-driven narratives in Indian cinema.
She recently appeared in Khel Khel Mein, alongside Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a comedy of errors centering on three couples. The plot unfolds as a group of old friends reunites for dinner and embarks on a playful game, leading to unexpected twists and chaos.
