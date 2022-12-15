Taapsee Pannu to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki? The actress reveals

Actress Taapsee Pannu , who has time and again managed to impress the audience with her stellar performances, is all set to be seen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film, Dunki. She will be collaborating with him for the first time. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The audience is quite excited to watch Shah Rukh on the big screen after a long time. The pictures of Taapsee and SRK were leaked recently while they were shooting in London. Now, in a recent interview, Taapsee has spilled the beans on her role in the film.

While speaking to India Today, Taapsee revealed that she will be romancing King Khan in Dunki. She called Hirani's world 'endearing'. She said, "It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set." Further, she expressed excitement while speaking about romancing SRK in the film. Taapsee added, "In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that... as well. What else do you want in life?"

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki

Recently, Shah Rukh was seen attending the Red Sea Film Festival in style. He made everyone go gaga with his presence. During his session, he was seen talking about his much-awaited film. He shared, "It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr. Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018. After waiting for so long, his fans will get to watch him Dunki, Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. In Pathaan, he will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while Jawan will feature him and Nayanthara.