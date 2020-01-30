Taapsee Pannu on training for Shabaash Mithu: As a young girl I was a fielder because batting was a boys thing

Recently, Taapsee Pannu had unveiled her first look as Mithali Raj, the female cricket stalwart, in her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming sports biopic, Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Mithali Raj. Yesterday, the actress had unveiled her first look as Mithali Raj, the female cricket stalwart, in her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu and it is admirable. Today, Taapsee spoke at length about her training, the poster and about her emotional connection with the captain to Mid Day.

On being cast as Mithali Raj, Taapsee said that se was roped in because she and Mithali have similar life approaches and ideologies and they didn't want to replicate the look to the tee. She further said, "We want to make it as convincing as possible but it is not as important to look like her as it is to perform and behave like her. I was constantly in touch with her while shooting for the poster. She texted me yesterday saying that there is barely any difference between her and me (in the poster). That validation matters a lot. I want her to say this after watching the movie."

Check out Shabaash Mithu's first poster here:

Before starting the shoot, Taapsee will have to perfect the sport which will also include her muse's signature cover drive. Being trained for the poster shoot by Mithali's friend and fellow cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer, Taapsee said, "She taught me the strokes and techniques. I realised then that it will be an intense training. As a young girl, I was a fielder because batting was a boys' thing; they would say cricket isn't a girl's sport."

Sharing Mithali's famous 2017 line, that highlighted the game, the Game Over actress said that no one asks a male cricketer who their favourite woman cricketer is, but the other way round. After years of being asked who Taapsee wants to be paired with in a film, this is where she finds common emotional ground with Mithali.

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu is slated for February 5, 2020 release.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on Mithali Raj biopic: No way, I would have declined the offer

Credits :Mid Day

Read More