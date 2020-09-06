Taapsee Pannu turns cheerleader for Chaitanya Tamhane after 'The Disciple' takes India to Venice Film Festival

The Disciple premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The Indian movie directed by Chaitanya Tamhane found support in Taapsee Pannu, Guneet Monga and others.

It took India 19 years to return to the Venice Film Festival's main competition. The international film fest last saw an Indian entry in the form of Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, back in 2001. Almost two decades later, Chaitanya Tamhane put India back on the map of the festival with his movie The Disciple. The film has been presented by Roma director Alfonso Cuaron. As the team walked the red carpet and presented the movie at the festival, Bollywood actress showed her support on Twitter.

The Thappad star retweeted the photo of the festival’s official Twitter page showing Chaitanya and the rest of the cast and crew posing on the red carpet and said, "Indian Cinema on world stage. Not that bad an industry after all." Her tweet not only showed support to the director and the film. It also showed solidarity towards the Producers' Guild statement about the industry.

For the unversed, the committee issued a statement pointing out that "like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections”. But Bollywood isn't as bad as it is being portrayed lately. Read the whole statement here: Producers Guild of India says Sushant Singh Rajput's death used as a tool to defame, slander the film industry

As for The Disciple, Nimrat Kaur also took to social media and showed her support. “What talent and possibilities look like!! Heart suit. #SOPROUD #TheDisciple #ChaitanyaTamhane #VivekGomber," she wrote. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “My heart is so full seeing this... God bless Chaitanya , Vivek & the entire team of #TheDisciple ! Shine on.” Actress Swara Bhasker also added, “Wooooooohooooooooo for Indian Cinema! Congratulations #ChaintanyaTamhane and team.. #TheDisciple #VeniceFilmFestival2020.”

