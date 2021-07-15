Taapsee Pannu turns producer, launches production house 'Outsiders Films': I aim to empower talent

Actress Taapsee Pannu has added another feather to her cap as she launched her own production house named 'Outsiders Films' with the content creator and producer Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee revealed that owning several businesses comes naturally to her. For those not aware, Taapsee also has a wedding planning company and badminton team 7 Aces Pune. Talking about it, Taapsee said, "I always thought of setting up my production house. The audience and industry has given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career." Further, she revealed the reason behind giving it a unique name 'Outsiders Films'.

I aim to give to the industry and empower talent looking for a breakthrough, who come with no background like me. Taapsee Pannu

She said that she and Pranjal both come from humble backgrounds and hence, the name 'clicked' with them. Talking about the kind of work she aims to do, Taapsee said, "We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining and quality content." On a personal level the Haseen Dillruba star said that she hopes to help those looking for a breakthrough. She said, "I aim to give to the industry and empower talent looking for a breakthrough, who come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for fresh talent, both, in front of and behind the camera."

Talking about Pranjal, he has been associated with production of several films including Azhar, Mubarakan, Soorma, Super 30, '83 and Rashmi Rocket. He said that Taapsee and he have similar goals with different approaches. He said, "Outsiders films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complementing each other at work."

The actress, with her newly launched production house is all set to back it's first project that is a thriller starring Taapsee in the lead. On the work front, Taapsee has her hands full with several films including Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, DoBaaraa and a South Film. She was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

