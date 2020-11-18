Taapsee Pannu to undergo training before shooting Shabaash Mithu: In the new year, I will be breathing cricket

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for one sports film, Rashmi Rocket. She will kick off the biopic, Shabaash Mithu based on Mithali Raj in the new year. However, before that, she revealed how long she will train to play the cricketer on screen.

Actress is on a roll as she has a couple of films lined up ahead of her. Currently, she is training and shooting for Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a track runner. Soon, she will kick off shooting for other films including Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. Before the lockdown, reportedly, Taapsee had begun training for the cricketer's biopic. However, due to COVID 19 lockdown, it got halted. Now, as she gears up to kick off training again, she spoke to a national daily about it.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Taapsee shared that she will be training for the film for 3 months in the new year before she begins filming for it. Further, she claimed that the New Year for her will bring more cricketing practice sessions. Not just these 3 months, Taapsee shared that even while filming the biopic, she will continue to train for the film. The film's poster was released earlier this year and it showed Taapsee as the cricketer in full form.

Sharing the details about her training, Taapsee told the national daily that post wrapping up race shooting for Rashmi Rocket, she will commence training for the cricketer's biopic, "Most of my races for Rashmi Rocket will be filmed in December. As soon as the races are done, I will kick off my three-month cricket training before I start shooting for the film. I will continue practising the sport for the entire span of Shabaash Mithu's filming. In the new year, I will be breathing cricket." She even shared that she will squeeze in a break after she winds up filming for Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket.

Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Ajit Andhare. The film was initially slated to release on February 5, 2021. However, due to COVID 19 lockdown, the shoot could not begin. A new release date is yet to be announced. Besides this, Taapsee also has Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta.

