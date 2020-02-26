  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu wants to do a movie with Hrithik Roshan; Here's why

Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will "wait and conspire" to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar.
2968 reads Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu wants to do a movie with Hrithik Roshan; Here's whyTaapsee Pannu wants to do a movie with Hrithik Roshan; Here's why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then," Taapsee said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s do this !!

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud. "I really admire our country's sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation," she opened up, on "The Kapil Sharma Show". The actress was joined by her "Thappad" co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma's chat show.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement