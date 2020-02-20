  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu on winning Filmfare Best Actress Award: Was preparing my speech since 2016, finally got it

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Actress popular choice award, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu impressed the critics.
4489 reads Mumbai
News,Taapsee Pannu,Filmfare 2020Taapsee Pannu on winning Filmfare Best Actress Award: Was preparing my speech since 2016, finally got it.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of Bollywood's biggest award nights, Filmfare 2020, recently was held in Assam and apart from creating a whole lot of noise on social media, the night also created controversy. While Gully Boy were the big winners with 13 wins, other notable films who won are Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and Saand Ki Aankh. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Actress popular choice award, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu impressed the critics. 

Ayushmann won the Best Actor (Critics) award for Article 15 and Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu bagged Best Actress (Critics) award for Saand Ki Aankh. The talented stars were over the moon and Taapsee was recently asked how did it feel on winning the prestigious critics award. 

Taapsee, being the candid person she is, flashed her wide smile and said, "It took time, but I finally got it. What do I say. I have been preparing my speech since 2016 but never got the chance to say it. I had not prepared a speech this time around and I wasn't prepared." 

Take a look at the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Through the shadows .... #mirchimusicawards

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

The 'Badla' actress was also asked if she had anything to comment on the awards controversy. Taapsee said, "Thank god, for a change the controversy isn't about something I have done or said." Meanwhile, Taapsee will be seen next in Thappad which is slated to release next week on 28 February.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement