Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: Was hard to switch off fangirling & realise it's him

Taapsee Pannu is all set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film was announced in April this year and is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. It is produced and directed by Hirani, and is co-produced by Gauri Khan. The two stars have already finished the first schedule of Dunki. Now, in a recent interview, the Pink actress talked about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to Filme Shilmy, Taapsee said, "I think I feel like pinching myself to make me realise that 'Yes, it's happening' because I don't know it'll get any bigger for me in Bollywood. It's Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan together, how does it even get better." Further, she said that SRK is one person who is an introduction to Hindi films and when someone talks about Hindi films, the first name that pops in her head is Shah Rukh Khan. The actress added, "If I am on the set, it was very hard for me to switch off that button and realise that it was him (SRK) but I had to do justice to my job. I don't know if I will ever get a chance to work with him again. I don't want to look back and say 'I messed it up' because I was so much in awe."

Taapsee said that she makes use of the opportunity behind the camera to talk to King Khan and get to know more about his journey. Calling him an ultimate benchmark, she said that just like her, he was also an outsider from Delhi, who came with no background and had to build everything from scratch. Taapsee revealed that her love for him will never die even if his films work or not. "It is very personal for everyone who connect with him at that level. We feel when he is happy, we feel when he is sad, so it's that kind of a connection we have with him. I was very shamelessly fangirling and I told him all of that," said the actress.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, which will release in theatres on July 15.

