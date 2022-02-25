Taapsee Pannu on working with Sudhir Mishra for anthology set against pandemic: Couldn’t be more thrilled

Taapsee Pannu has been one of the finest actresses in Bollywood who has managed to grab attention with her impressive line of work. The actress had recently won hearts with her stint in Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta and is now coming up with other interesting projects. Amid this, the Saand Ki Aankh actress has also collaborated with Anubhav Sinha once again for his upcoming production – an anthology that is set against the backdrop of the pandemic. It is reported that Taapsee will be seen playing the lead in the short film which will be helmed by Sudhir Mishra.

Talking about the same, Taapsee told Mid Day that it will be a socio-political drama that will span across two generations. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Sudhir sir who is solid with his craft,” she added. Furthermore, Taapsee is also elated to collaborate with Anubhav who is producing the anthology and stated that the filmmaker aces the art of bringing the best in her. On the other hand, Sudhir also opened up about the project and said that the story will leave an ‘indelible mark’.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better team to bring it to life with. Taapsee is one of the finest artists of today’s times. Her spirit will elevate the film,” he asserted. Apart from this yet to be titled project, Taapsee is also gearing up for the much talked about cricket drama Shabaash Mithu which happens to be a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Besides she will also be seen in Ajay Bahl’s horror thriller Blurr which is said to be the Bollywood remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes.

