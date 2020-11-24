Taapsee Pannu wraps up first schedule of Rashmi Rocket and Internet is shocked by actress' quadriceps

While Taapsee Pannu is excited to immediately begin the shoot of Loop Lapeta, her latest photo from Rashmi Rocket stunned other actors, co-stars and fans. Find out why.

has gone all out to get into the character of an athlete for Rashmi Rocket and her Instagram is proof enough. The actress has been undergoing intense training and shooting simultaneously across cities. On Monday, she was even snapped by the paparazzi at a city studio. And today, Taapsee announced that she has officially wrapped up the first schedule of Rashmi Rocket.

Calling it a 'boot camp' more than a shoot schedule, Taapsee shared a picture of her sprinting on a race track. While she is excited to immediately begin the shoot of Loop Lapeta, Taapsee's photo stunned other actors, co-stars and fans. Hundreds flooded the comments section hailing Taapsee's quadriceps. The actress left many shocked including Saqib Saleem who commented with a 'fire' emoji and wrote 'Omg'. Gulshan Devaiha reacted on similar lines as he commented, "Quadriceps," with a shocked emoji. Actress Lakshmi Manchu complimented Taapsee on her fit avatar and wrote, "What are those legs... baby bowled over and how! U are taking each character by the horns." Another fan commented saying, "Oh my lord those quads."

Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's latest Rashmi Rocket post:

Do you think Taapsee Pannu will make for a great athlete onscreen? Let us know in the comments below.

